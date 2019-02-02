Old Saybrook community comes together to help rebuild local farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SAYBROOK-- Tragedy struck the family of Earl Endrich Sr. when his farm went up in flames in December of last year. Since then, the Old Saybrook community has come together to help the family move forward.

The VFW - Veterans of Foreign Wars-of Old Saybrook hosted a pasta dinner Saturday as a fundraiser to raise money for Earl Enrich Jr. and Townline Farms.

The farm has been in the Endrich family since 1868 and the farm had a big presence on the community, according to residents.

The Go Fund Me page started for the Endrich family has already surpassed its goal, raising over $11,000 in just over a month.

The owner of the farm, Earl Endrich Sr. passed away following the December fire, but residents said his legacy will continue to live on.

“People remember the Endrichs' from fifty, sixty years ago,” neighbor Kristy Benson said. “Earl Senior volunteered on every board, he was a volunteer firefighter and a state representative.”

Endrich Sr.’s son, Earl Endrich Jr., is a trustee of the farm and said he’s hoping to move forward from the fire.

“I don’t know how I’m going to thank everybody,” Earl Endrich Jr. said. “It’s slow and hopefully we’ll be back doing what we like to do in time.”

Endirch Sr.’s wife, Emily Endrich, said they do not plan on rebuilding a new barn on the land, according to her Facebook page.