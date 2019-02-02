× UConn launches social media platform just for athletes

STORRS –The University of Connecticut’s athletic department has set up a social media platform exclusively for former athletes as it struggles financially and looks to re-engage its alumni base.

The National C Club is a web-based platform open to the approximately 7,000 living former athletes or team managers who have earned an athletic letter at the school.

The school describes the site as similar to LinkedIn. It allows the athletes to connect with one another and upload resumes, and it offers mentorship or internship opportunities to current athletes. It also provides them with news about the athletic division and access to discount tickets and merchandise.

Associate Athletic Director Jamelle Elliott says it is not a donation site, but is designed to make the alumni feel special and reconnected to the school, so they feel comfortable donating if that is something they wish to do.