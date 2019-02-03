1 deputy dead, 1 injured in Ohio police standoff

CLERMONT CO., Ohio — A standoff in Ohio left one sheriff’s deputy dead and another injured on Saturday, according to Clermont County Sheriff’s office Captain Jeff Sellars.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a man saying there were people in his apartment outside Cincinnati who wouldn’t leave, Sellars said at a news conference Sunday morning. The man said he had weapons in the apartment, Sellars said.

Responding officers couldn’t reach the man when they arrived; he was barricaded inside his apartment, Sellars said.

Then, around 8:15 p.m., shots were fired from the apartment, Sellars said. Pierce Township Police requested a multi-agency response team.

Ten minutes later, the team arrived and tried to negotiate with the suspect, Sellars said, but more shots were fired.

At 10:37 p.m., more shots were fired from inside the apartment and two Clermont County Sheriff’s deputies were struck, Sellars said.

There is still an active standoff scene, Sellars said.

All shots have been fired by the suspect, not officers, Pierce Township police said according to CNN affiliate WXIX.

Officials are not yet releasing the name of the deputies.