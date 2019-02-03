× 2nd case of measles confirmed by Yale-New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN – Yale-New Haven Hospital says they have treated a second person for measles within the past two weeks. Connecticut saw just 3 cases of measles in all of 2018.

On Sunday, hospital spokesman Mark D’Antonio could not say if the second person had been hospitalized, or provide further details. FOX61 has attempted to contact the state Department of Public Health but has not heard back at this time.

On January 28th, DPH confirmed the state’s first case this year. At the time, DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino said, “Cases of measles, while not widespread in the United States, are not uncommon and measles is circulating in the United States and internationally. Currently there are ongoing measles outbreaks in the United States in New York and the Pacific Northwest. The single best way to protect yourself and your children from measles is to be vaccinated. While most people have had the measles vaccination, it’s important to know your vaccination status and to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles so you can get medical attention.”

New York is experiencing one of its largest measles outbreaks in decades, concentrated among Orthodox Jewish communities in the Rockland County and Brooklyn. The state’s health commissioner says most cases have been traced to international travelers returning from Israel and Europe, which have seen a recent surge in measles cases.

CT DPH says that symptoms of measles generally begin 7-21 days after a person is exposed to an infected person. Typical cases begin with a fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and sore throat. Three to five days after the start of these symptoms, a red or reddish-brown rash appears, usually starting at the hairline and spreading downward to the entire body. A patient’s fever may spike to more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit at that time. People remain contagious days after the rash disappears.

Measles is very easily spread from person to person. If you think you might have measles, you should avoid public settings and call your healthcare provider BEFORE going directly to a healthcare facility, so that steps can be taken to avoid spreading the disease.