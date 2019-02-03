× 8 people displaced in Norwich house fire

NORWICH — Eight people were displaced Sunday after a fire ripped through their home in Norwich.

Firefighters responded to Prospect Street around 9 a.m. on a calls of a two and a half story building on fire. The first on scene said that the fire was coming from the first and second stories of the building.

The two families that lived in the building were able to get out safely.

Fire officials said the home is a total loss.

The Red Cross assisted the families to help them find a place to stay.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.