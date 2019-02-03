× Come for the game, stay for the food for Super Bowl LIII.

HARTFORD – It’s Super Bowl Sunday! While many of you are at home eating your Super Bowl food, many other people were up early this morning preparing it all. Whether you come to watch the game or you are looking for the ads, everyone comes to the Super Bowl looking for the food.

Big Super Bowl spending isn’t only for the ad agencies. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are going to spend a combined $14 billion dollars for the big game.

“It’s always chaotic,” says Dewayne Scott, the general manager of Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue in downtown Hartford. “We do about three times the catering we would normally do on a Sunday.”

On Superbowl Sunday alone, Bears Smokehouse Barbecue makes nearly 600 pounds of brisket and pulled pork. They also make more than 3,000 wings.

“The most things we get to order is like ribs, wings and stuff like that,” says Luys Hernandez, who was up at 4 o’clock Sunday morning preparing food. “Stuff that you can pick on.”

For those not ordering out, grocery stores are full of people putting together their own menus.

“We love cooking our own food instead of going out and watching the super bowl somewhere else,” says Jennifer Stanley from East Haddam.

An estimated 182.5 million Americans are turning the channel to the super bowl.

“Even if it’s not your team it’s sort of fun to root against your friends team,” says Middletown resident Laura Tetrault.