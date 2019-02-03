× Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in Torrington

TORRINGTON — A man is in police custody for allegedly stabbing another man in the stomach twice Saturday.

Police said that they responded around 11:45 p.m to Terrace Drive on calls of a man being stabbed.

The victim told police that he was in a fight with another man on Winsted Road in the area of Landucci Heating and Cooling and Dawn’s Gateway Cafe.

Police were told that Justice Gonzales tried to run over the victim with a vehicle, got out and began to fight. Eventually the victim was stabbed.

The victim was stabbed twice in the stomach and transported to Waterbury Hospital for non-life threatening wounds.

Police said that Gonzales and the victim knew each other.

Gonzales was charged with assault in the first degree. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 4.