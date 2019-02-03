× Man shot multiple times near Ashley Street in Hartford

HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in Hartford Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the vicinity of Ashley Street around 4 p.m. after the Shot Spotter program was activated. Officers were able to locate evidence of gunfire.

While officers were at the scene, they were notified that a man was dropped off at St. Francis hospital severing from gunshot wounds.

The victim, 33, was admitted to the ER after suffering a gunshot wounds to the wrist and chest.

Police said that the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information of the incident is asked to contact the Hartford Major Crimes Division.