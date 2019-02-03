× Manchester family escapes early morning fire

MANCHESTER – Working smoke detectors may have saved the lives of five people in Manchester.

Firefighters were called to 58 Bolton Center Road in the Silk City just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a small fire burning just above the fireplace in the single-family home, which they were able to bring under control quickly.

The fire caused minimal damage and no one was injured, but Chief Michael Tomkunas says five people in the house were able to escape because they were woken up by smoke detectors in the house.

The Chief says the family is staying with neighbors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.