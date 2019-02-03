× Massachusetts will likely wait to recoup unpaid Conn. tolls

HARTFORD — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wants Connecticut to help his administration collect millions in unpaid highway tolls, but he may have to wait to see whether Connecticut lawmakers finally vote for some form of tolling.

Baker, a Republican, has called for a reciprocity agreement with Connecticut that’s similar to those with New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine, where drivers are prevented from renewing their licenses and registrations if they haven’t paid their tolls in 90 days.

Since Connecticut has no tolls, there’s currently no reciprocal action Massachusetts can take.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat who supported tolling only semi trailers during the campaign, says “let’s get some electronic tolling up” and then Connecticut can be “really reciprocal.”

At least one bill before Connecticut’s General Assembly imposes universal tolls.