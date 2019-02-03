× Norwich house fire that displaced 7 people ruled arson by officials

NORWICH — Seven people were displaced Sunday after a fire ripped through their home.

Firefighters responded to Prospect Street around 9 a.m. on a calls of a two and a half story building on fire. The first on scene said that the fire was coming from the first and second stories of the building.

The two families that lived in the building were able to get out safely.

Fire officials said the home is a total loss.

The Red Cross assisted the families to help them find a place to stay.

Through an investigation, police ruled the fire as arson.

They are asking anyone with information to please contact the Norwich Police Department Detective Division at 860.886.5561 extension 7 or Norwich Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Gilot at 860.887.2780.

Citizens may also call the Norwich Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 860.886.5561 extension 4. All information may be kept confidential.