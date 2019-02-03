The Real Story: Bob Stefanowski, the outsider looks in on the new administration

Former Republican Candidate for Governor Bob Stefanowski says he was trying to remain quiet, but recent proposals floating around the Capitol such as the grocery tax and medication tax have him very concerned for Connecticut.  We get his take on Governor Lamont’s first few weeks in office, and get an update on what Stefanowski has been doing since the November election.

