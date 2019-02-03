The Real Story: Tribal Chairs on casinos, sports betting, and their future in CT

The leaders of Connecticut’s federally recognized tribes are renewing their push for a casino in East Windsor. Mohegan Tribal Chair Kevin Brown and Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chair Rodney Butler update on us where the approval process stands on the federal level, and legislation that would allow the state to move forward without that approval.

