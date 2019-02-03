Warming trend underway – 50s on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warmer air is on the way as strong high pressure continues to move eastward. The prevailing southerly flow around the western side of this high pressure center will bring our temps back up into the 50s, a welcome change from the temps we were feeling.

A front will move through on Tuesday, and steady rain is expected on Thursday and Friday. Temps will be cooler but not cool enough to support mixed precip.

A cool weekend is expected, with temps around freezing.

Forecast Details:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. High: Near 50

TUESDAY: Chance of a passing shower. Mild, then getting cool overnight. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: Mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Light rain. High: Mid 40s.

