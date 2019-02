× 3 Charlotte Russe stores in state to close as company for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

HARTFORD — Three Charlotte Russe stores in the state are slated to close as the company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Stores in the following locations are expected to close :

Meriden — Westfield Meriden Mall

Milford — Ct Post Mall

Ledyard – Foxwoods Outlet Center

The store sells clothing for young women. They operate 500 stores in the continental United States.