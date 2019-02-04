3 men arrested for robbery involving firearms: West Haven police
WEST HAVEN — Police arrested three people in connection with the theft of firearms Sunday afternoon.
Police said they were called to Claudia Drive on a report of a robbery involving firearms. When they got there, Anthony John Campbell, 19, of Hartford, Anthony Waterman, 18, of Hartford, and Osiris Muhammad,18, Hartford were taken into custody. Three victims related to this incident were also found on the scene.
Police said firearms were reported to have been displayed during this incident, however, no shots were reported to have been discharged.
According to police, numerous hand guns, two of which were reported stolen, an assault style long rifle with high capacity magazines, and illegal drugs were located in the suspect’s vehicle along with items belonging to the victims.
Campbell was charged with the following:
- Robbery in the First Degree
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree
- Criminal Possession of an Assault Weapon
- Commission of a Class A, B, or C Felony with an Assault Weapon
- five (5) counts of Weapon in a Motor Vehicle
- two (2) counts of Theft of a Firearm
- Threatening in the First Degree
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- two (2) counts of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine
- Larceny in the Fifth Degree
- Interfering with Police
- Breach of Peace in the Second Degree
- Failure to Appear in the Second Degree
Waterman was charged with the following:
- Robbery in the First Degree
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree
- five (5) counts of Weapon in a Motor Vehicle
- two (2) counts of Theft of a Firearm
- Threatening in the First Degree
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- two (2) counts of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine
- Larceny in the Fifth Degree
- Breach of Peace in the Second Degree
Muhammad was charged with the following:
- Robbery in the First Degree
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree
- five (5) counts of Weapon in a Motor Vehicle
- two (2) counts of Theft of a Firearm
- Threatening in the First Degree
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- two (2) counts of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine
- Larceny in the Fifth Degree
- Breach of Peace in the second Degree
- Possession of Less Than One-Half Ounce of a Cannabis-Type Substance