3 men arrested for robbery involving firearms: West Haven police

WEST HAVEN — Police arrested three people in connection with the theft of firearms Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Claudia Drive on a report of a robbery involving firearms. When they got there, Anthony John Campbell, 19, of Hartford, Anthony Waterman, 18, of Hartford, and Osiris Muhammad,18, Hartford were taken into custody. Three victims related to this incident were also found on the scene.

Police said firearms were reported to have been displayed during this incident, however, no shots were reported to have been discharged.

According to police, numerous hand guns, two of which were reported stolen, an assault style long rifle with high capacity magazines, and illegal drugs were located in the suspect’s vehicle along with items belonging to the victims.

Campbell was charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of an Assault Weapon

Commission of a Class A, B, or C Felony with an Assault Weapon

five (5) counts of Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

two (2) counts of Theft of a Firearm

Threatening in the First Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

two (2) counts of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine

Larceny in the Fifth Degree

Interfering with Police

Breach of Peace in the Second Degree

Failure to Appear in the Second Degree

Waterman was charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree

five (5) counts of Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

two (2) counts of Theft of a Firearm

Threatening in the First Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

two (2) counts of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine

Larceny in the Fifth Degree

Breach of Peace in the Second Degree

Muhammad was charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery in the First Degree

five (5) counts of Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

two (2) counts of Theft of a Firearm

Threatening in the First Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

two (2) counts of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine

Larceny in the Fifth Degree

Breach of Peace in the second Degree

Possession of Less Than One-Half Ounce of a Cannabis-Type Substance