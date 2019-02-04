× Ansonia man arrested on sexual assault charges as he was headed to NY with passport and suitcase: Police

ANSONIA — A man was arrested on sexual assault charges as police said he was headed south on I-95 with his passport and suitcase.

Police said on Friday they investigated a report of a sexual assault of a minor. Mauredson Chaves, 38, of Ansonia, was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant was obtained for Chaves.

With the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Department, Chaves was taken into custody without incident as he attempted to drive onto Interstate 95 south. Police said when Chaves was arrested, he was found with his passport and a packed suitcase.

Chaves was charged with Sexual Assault First Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor, he was held on a $500,000 bond to be arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Monday.