Cheshire man arrested on sexual assault charges

CHESHIRE — Police arrested a suspect in a sexual assault case Friday.

Police arrested Mark Lacy, 32, of Cheshire, and charged him with Aggravated Sexual Assault in the First Degree, Strangulation in the Second Degree, Threatening in the First Degree, Risk of Injury, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Assault in the Third Degree

Police said the arrest is in connection with an incident which was reported to have occurred at the residence on Wallingford Rd Friday around 9:30 am.

Lacy is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Monday.