Kristoff St. John, star of ‘Young & the Restless,’ dead at 52

LOS ANGELES - JULY 20: Nichelle Nichols( Lucinda) and Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters) on the 11,000th episode of the CBS series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS airing on September 1, 2016. THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS Airs Weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET; 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winters on the CBS daytime soap opera “The Young & the Restless,” has died, according to his attorney Mark Geragos.
He was 52.
