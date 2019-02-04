× Man shot multiple times in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to Bridgeport Hospital Saturday morning at 2:10 a.m. for a 34 year male old gunshot victim who was dropped off at the emergency room entrance by private vehicle. They said the person who dropped off the victim then left the hospital. The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and underwent emergency surgery.

His condition has not been released.

Police said Shot Spotter detected several shots fired in the city around the time the shooting occurred, and they believe the shooting most likely occurred in the area of 1040 Stratford Avenue. Police said they did not receive any calls of shots fired in the area.

Any person with information about this incident is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).