× New York scammers arrested in Stamford

STAMFORD — Police say Hector Rivera, 25, and Eduardo Santos-Cruz, 26, were arrested after trying to scam people out of their money.

Police say their Financial Crimes unit was contacted by detectives from Fraquier county in Virgina regarding a scam.

According to police, a victim in Virginia was contacted and was told that their grandson was arrested. Money was ‘needed for his bail’. The victim then sent $7,500 to a Bronx aggress.

The victim was soon re-contacted, and was told that an additional $15,000 was needed. A package was then sent to an address on Avery Street in Stamford. The victim told their local authorities after the incident.

On February 2nd, investigators set up a surveillance of the Avery Street home. Around 10:20 a.m., a UPS truck came around. Santos-Cruz went up to the UPS driver and signed for the package. Officers say they say Santos-Cruz walk over to a van bearing New York registration. The van had Hector Rivera inside.

Police say they tried to stop the suspected men, but a pursuit had started. The car was eventually stopped on Sylvan Knoll Road, and Santos-Cruz and Rivera were taken into custody. Both were residents of The Bronx.

Police say during the pursuit, the suspects had thrown the delivered package and other evidence out of the window, but officers were able to recover it.

Rivera was charged with conspiracy at larceny, attempted larceny, forgery, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless operation, and interfering with police.

Santos-Cruz was charged with conspiracy at larceny and attempted larceny.

Both men were later released on a $100,000 bond.