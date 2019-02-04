× Patriots parade scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

BOSTON — The city of Boston announced details for the parade to honor the New England Patriots and their latest Super Bowl win.

The parade will start on Boylston Street just before the Prudential Center, continues on past the Public Garden and Boston Common, and will finally make a turn onto Tremont Street to Cambridge Street before ending at City Hall.

The city will also close the following streets to traffic starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Tremont Street, Boylston Street to Court Street

Cambridge Street, Court Street to New Chardon Street

Parking restrictions along the route will also be in effect.