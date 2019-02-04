Pats championship gear rolls off the line quickly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Super Bowl 53 is in the books and the New England Patriots won a sixth world title, beating the Los Angeles Rams.

And as soon as the confetti started to fly in Atlanta, one Connecticut company got busy, making championship merchandise.

Super Bowl 53 championship shirts are hot off the presses, New England Patriots style.

As the Pats celebrated their second title in three years, the team at Zuse Inc. in Guilford got in the game.

Working through the night, at 1,000 shirts an hour - Sales Manager Jesse Mahon says 15,000 will be printed for the NFL.

It takes perfect timing and a well oiled machine to finish with a winning product..

Once printed - the shirts are immediately shipped out to retailers in Connecticut and throughout the region. So within 18 hours, championship merchandise is on shelves for fans.