× PD: 1 dead following shooting at training school in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police said a 28-year-old man has died following a shooting on January 26.

Bridgeport Police Department said the shooting occurred at the New England Tractor Trailer Training School located at Barnum Avenue, East Main Street. The victim was identified as Eric Salters.

On Monday, police said they were told that Salters had died.

“Salters was unconscious upon arrival at the hospital and never regained consciousness,” police said in a release.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident, to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227, or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).