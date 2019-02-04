× Police say Boston area home invasion suspect took victim to Western Mass, Hartford

CONCORD, Mass. — A home invasion suspect took the victim for a ride through Western Massachusetts, then to Hartford before releasing him, according to police.

Police in Concord, Massachusetts, outside Boston, said they are looking for a Bedford man who, was reported missing from his home, and then allegedly broke into a Concord home, held the resident at knifepoint and forced him to drive to locations in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Police said Julian Field, 24, of Bedford is wanted for arrest on the following charges:

• Armed Home Invasion

• Kidnapping

• Armed Assault on a Person 60 Years of Age or Older

• Armed Assault in a Dwelling

• Burglary; Armed; Assault on Occupants

They said on Monday at 3:45 a.m., police said they received a report of a home invasion that occurred hours earlier on Sunday evening. The victim reported that during the early evening, a man entered his home, held him at knifepoint and forced him to drive the suspect to locations in Western Massachusetts and Southern Connecticut.

Police said Field had been being sought by Bedford Police earlier Sunday in connection with a disturbance in that town. Close to midnight, the suspect exited his resident’s vehicle in New Haven, Connecticut, and the victim drove back to his home in Concord and contacted the police department. The resident was not injured.

Field is believed to be in Connecticut or the New York City area. A knife was recovered from the vehicle, but Field should still be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone observes the suspect, they should dial 911 immediately and not attempt to approach him.

Anyone who has additional knowledge of this incident or information regarding FIELD’s whereabouts is asked to call Concord Police Detectives 978-318-3400 or the Concord Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line 978-318-3407.