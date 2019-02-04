Spring-like temps continue Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A front will move through on Tuesday but there is not a lot of moisture to work with so its likely a dry front, with the chance of an isolated shower in the morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will break for some sun on Tuesday as high temperatures soar into the 50s.

I am on the other side! 👋🏻👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZhdfiLGxJd — Chris Graham 📷 (@Grahampoo) February 4, 2019

Wednesday ends up being mostly dry until the evening, when a chance for a wintry mix will change over to rain. There might be a few slick spots on Wednesday evening and overnight. A brief break in the action before a second round of shower (just strictly rain this time) will linger into Friday before exiting the region late Friday night.

After that we see a rapid cool down with temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees by Saturday.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows: 30-35.

TUESDAY: Chance of a passing morning shower. Mild, then getting cool overnight. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: Mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Light rain. High: Mid 40s.

