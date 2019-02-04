× Teen sworn-in as West Haven city official

WEST HAVEN – The newest city planner is still a senior in high school.

Roman Khondker, 19, was sworn-in to the West Haven community development agency Monday night.

Khondker was born in Bangladesh and immigrated to the United States when he was just 10 years old. He said his family came to the country to escape political prosecution.

“I had to escape,” Khondker told FOX 61, “I didn’t know what freedom exactly was, or felt [like], until I moved into the United States, and I wanted to be the person who preserves the freedom in this country and that’s why I became a part of politics.”

Khondker ran an unsuccessful bid for the GOP nomination in Connecticut’s 116th house district.

He attends the Sound School in West Haven.

The ceremony was attended by West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi, Sound School students, members of West Haven’s Islamic community, as well as several notable republican politicians, including former gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski.

According to the city of West Haven the goal of the community development agency is “to promote a viable urban community through decent housing, a suitable living environment, and expanded quality-of-life opportunities primarily for those of low to moderate income.”