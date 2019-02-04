× Expect More Now: The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes talk about the East Windsor casino

HARTFORD — The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes compete against each other every day at their Connecticut casinos, located just miles apart in the eastern part of the state. But now, they are coming together to try to build a third Connecticut casino, one aimed at taking on the new MGM Springfield casino across the border in Massachusetts. Fox 61’s Jenn Bernstein spoke to the leaders of both tribes, in this edition of the Expect More Now podcast.

