UConn trustees to vote on new president Tuesday

STORRS — The UConn Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday morning to vote on the appointment of the University’s next president.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. will be live-streamed on UConn’s Facebook page.

A committee launched a search last summer when President Susan Herbst announced her resignation.

The University has not released specifics about candidates. The recommended finalist has met with Gov. Ned Lamont, and that person would be introduced publicly at Tuesday’s meeting if the board votes to approve the appointment.