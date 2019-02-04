Warmer Monday with temps near 50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s such a change out there this morning compared to what we felt on Friday morning! Temperatures are in the 30s for most of the state, and we’ll head for 50 today. After a bit of morning fog in spots, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine today, making it a warm start to the week.

A front will move through on Tuesday but there is not a lot of moisture to work with so its likely a dry front, with the chance of an isolated shower in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies will break for some sun on Tuesday as high temperatures soar into the 50s.

Wednesday ends up being mostly dry until the evening, when a chance for a wintry mix will change over to rain. There might be a few slick spots on Wednesday evening and overnight. A brief break in the action before a second round of shower (just strictly rain this time) will linger into Friday before exiting the region late Friday night.

After that we see a rapid cool down with temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees by Saturday.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High: Near 50.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows: 30-35.

TUESDAY: Chance of a passing morning shower. Mild, then getting cool overnight. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, cooler. High: Mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Light rain. High: Mid 40s.

