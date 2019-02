× Woman found dead after domestic assault in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead following a domestic assault in Fairfield Sunday night.

Police said they responded to a home on Catamount Road at 9:23 p.m. where they discovered a female victim deceased. All parties are in custody and there is no active threat to the public, officials said.

Catamount Road remains closed between Redding Road and Banks North Road while police continue their investigation.