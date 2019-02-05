× 3 Teen girls arrested after food delivery driver’s car stolen

NEWINGTON — Police arrested three teenage girls in connection with the theft Sunday of a food delivery driver’s car.

Police said around 8:10 pm Sunday, they responded to the Wings Over Newington restaurant, 1044 Main St. for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. When they got there, they found a delivery driver’s vehicle had been stolen while he was inside picking up food orders. The driver said as he exited the restaurant, he saw his car being driven out of the parking lot.

Officers saw the car being driven northbound on Main Street and stopped it, finding three teen girls inside. Two of the females were 15 years old and one was 16 years old. Two of the females live in Hartford and one live in West Hartford. One of the teens was also in possession of Marijuana.

The three were arrested and charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and a drug charge for the female in possession. They were processed and turned over to the custody of their guardians. All three juvenile females are expected to appear in juvenile court in Hartford on Friday.