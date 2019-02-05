× 90-year-old’s purse snatched, police seeking suspect

HAMDEN — Hamden Police said they are looking for a suspect after a purse was stolen.

Police say around 10 a.m. at the Whitneyville Food Center, a 90-year-old woman had her purse taken from her. She had just withdrawn a ‘substantial amount of money’, according to police.

Hamden Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic man around 30 years old, small in stature and medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Donald Remillard at 203-230-4052.