× ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in New Britain murder

NEW BRITAIN — A woman was killed Monday evening in New Britain, and now police say they are searching for their suspect.

Police say just before 6 p.m. Monday, they were called to 39 Elam Street on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman shot multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Police say their investigation led them to Benjamin Morales, 42, who lived at the address. They identified him as the suspect in the shooting, and say the victim and Morales knew each other based on a ‘domestic relationship’.

An arrest warrant for Morales was filed Tuesday, charging him with Murder. Police describe Morales as being a light-skinned Hispanic man, 5’6″, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Morales’s whereabouts are unknown at this time. According to police, he is known to frequent New Britain and Hartford. Police say he is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000.