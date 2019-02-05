× Coach Hurley to host basketball camp this summer

STORRS — UConn Huskies men’s basketball Dan Hurley announced Tuesday that he will host two sessions of summer basketball camps this summer in Storrs.

In a release by UConn Athletics, coach Hurley said, “the emphasis of these camps will be on developing and strengthening the basic fundamentals of shooting, dribbling, passing and defense. There will be individual and small group instruction, full team basketball games as well as 2 vs 2 and 3 vs 3 competitions and lectures and instruction by professional, college, and high school coaches.”

The first session of the camp tips off on June 24th to June 27th with the second session on August 5th to August 8th.

The school said the boys entering 4th grade to 12th grade are welcome.

“All campers must be at least nine years of age or entering the fourth grade in September 2019 to attend camp. The camp is for overnight and day campers. Overnight campers will stay in dormitories on campus.”

To learn more or to register for camp, call 860-675-8000 or click here.