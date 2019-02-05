× Deep River man killed in 3-car, wrong-way crash on Route 9

ESSEX — State Police said one man was killed after a three-car crash on Route 9 Monday night.

According to police, a car driven by 38-year-old David Moran, of Deep River, had driven onto the wrong side of the highway. He entered southbound while driving north.

Moran and another car crashed head on soon after. Another car also hit the crash. That driver said they weren’t injured.

Moran was killed in the crash, and the other driver sustained serious injuries.