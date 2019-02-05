× Federal judge dismisses Ollie complaint over firing

HARTFORD — A federal judge has dismissed a complaint filed by former University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie connected to his allegations that his firing was in part racially motivated.

Judge Kari Dooley in Bridgeport on Monday rejected Ollie’s request to allow him to move forward with a racial discrimination complaint against the school without jeopardizing current arbitration proceedings related to his firing. Dooley ruled Ollie’s complaint was filed too early in the process.

UConn fired Ollie in March, citing NCAA violations, allowing the school to forgo paying him $10 million left on his contract.

Collective bargaining rules say UConn can end the arbitration proceedings if Ollie files a discrimination complaint.

Ollie’s lawyers say they’re reviewing Dooley’s ruling to see if an appeal is warranted.