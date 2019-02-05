× GOP State Senate campaign removes video that U.S. Rep. Hayes says was misleading

WASHINGTON D.C. — The state senate campaign for a GOP candidate removed a video from the campaign’s Facebook page after Democratic Fifth District U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes said it was misleading.

Hayes called on Gennaro Bizzarro, a Republican running for the State Senate seat in New Britain to remove an ad in which she is featured prominently and issue a statement explaining the ad. Hayes claimed her appearance in the ad implied that she endorsed Gennaro. She said she tried to contact his campaign and got no response.

The video, shot at a New Britain church last month, featured Bizzarro and his family at an event celebrating the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. At one point in the ad, Hayes is shown with his family. She said she was congratulating his daughter for a winning submission for an art contest.

Apparently, the Bizzarro campaign removed the post from Facebook several hours after it was posted.

