× Greenwich Police investigating homicide after woman’s restrained body found by road

GREENWICH — Police said they have opened an active homicide investigation after a woman’s restrained body was found on the side of Glenville Road.

According to police, the body was found 10 to 15 feet off the around 8:15 a.m. by a town worker. Police described the body as being “restrained and constrained.”

The police indicate that due to how the body was when it was found, they have determined it to be a homicide. They don’t believe the homicide happened where the body was found. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is currently investigating how exactly the person died. Police Captain Robery Barry called this a “huge tragedy” for victim’s family.

There’s no identification for the victim at this time, but police describe the victim as a woman under the age of 30.

Greenwich Police said this will be a ‘long, methodical’ process.