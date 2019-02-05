× Hamden woman arrested, charged with assault after hitting neighbor with steak sauce

HAMDEN — Police said 56-year-old Patricia Knotts was arrested and charged with assault after fighting with her neighbor.

According to police, they were called to a house on Dix Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. They soon learned that Knotts had been involved in a verbal fight with her 55-year-old neighbor.

The fight escalated and Knotts soon struck the victim in the head with a bottle of steak sauce, police reported. The victim started to bleed profusely, and was treated at the scene before being taken to Yale-New Haven.

Police arrested Knotts and she was charged with assault. Knotts was held on a $1,500 bond, and is set to appear at Meriden Superior Court on February 19th.