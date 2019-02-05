Here are the guests that members of Congress are bringing to the State of the Union

WASHINGTON DC — As members of Congress prepare for the rescheduled State of the Union on Tuesday, several have selected guests primed for politics for an evening in the shadow of the recent and possibly looming government shutdowns.

Each member of Congress may bring a guest to the address, and many representatives choose guests who highlight key policy issues or stances that they support.

For example: Democratic presidential candidate California Sen. Kamala Harris announced that she will bring as her guest Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, who lost her home in the Thomas Fire, a wildfire that ravaged Southern California for more than six months last year. Pesiri-Dybvik and her husband both work for air traffic control and were then furloughed during the government shutdown, Harris’ office said in a statement.

“Trisha’s story is just one of many stories I heard during the shutdown of Americans whose lives were upended and who faced those difficult days with strength and resilience,” Harris said in a statement, adding, “Washington needs to hear her story and avoid another harmful shutdown.”

Another example: Rep. Rob Bishop’s office confirmed that the Utah Republican will bring Jennie Taylor as his guest. Taylor is the widow of former North Ogden mayor and Utah Army National Guard member Maj. Brent Taylor, who died in Afghanistan last year.

Here’s who different members of Congress will bring as their guests to the State of the Union:

Senate

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) — air traffic control specialist Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, who lost her home in the 2017 Thomas Fire and was furloughed during the government shutdown

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) — mother and daughter Albertina Contreras Teletor and Yakelin Garcia Contreras, who were separated at the southern border last spring

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) — Regina Moller, the executive director of Noank Community Support Services, a non-profit affected by the government shutdown that offers shelters to unaccompanied minors separated from their families at the border

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) — Nicole Smith-Holt, mother of Alec Smith who died from diabetic ketoacidosis because he couldn’t afford his insulin prescription

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) — Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Manny Padilla

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) — Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann, a transgender service member and the president of a transgender military advocacy organization

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee) — A.B. Culvahouse Jr., US Ambassador to Australia

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massauchusetts) — Varshini Prakash, co-founder of Sunrise, a youth climate change activism organization

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) — Youngstown Mayor and federal BUILD grant recipient Tito Brown

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) — Lila Johnson, a federal contract worker for general cleaning services at the Department of Agriculture

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) — Massachusetts labor leader Sajid Shahriar, a Department of Housing and Urban Development employee who was furloughed during the shutdown

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Florida) — Andy Pollack, father of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Meadow Pollack

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) — human trafficking survivor and Refugee Congress delegate Valdir Solera

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) — National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Paul Rinaldi

House of Representatives

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and gun reform activist Cameron Kasky

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kansas) — health care advocate and mother of child with pre-existing conditions Laura Robeson

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-New Jersey) — former Trump National Golf Club employee and undocumented immigrant rights activist Victorina Morales

Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) — Jennie Taylor, widow of Maj. Brent Taylor of the Utah Army National Guard who was killed in Afghanistan in November

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-California) — Sandra Diaz, former undocumented immigrant who was a housekeeper to President Donald Trump

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Florida) — women’s health advocate Michelle Garcia

Rep. Paul Tonko (D-New York) — League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Nebraska) — Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, a Yazidi human rights activist and survivor of sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS in Iraq

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California) — Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan Ireland, who identifies as transgender, and who served in Afghanistan

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) — Dave Green, the president of UAW Local 1112, which represents GM workers at the Lordstown plant that will close this year

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) — East Liverpool K-9 Officer Chris Green who accidentally overdosed on Fentanyl after the powder ended up on his shirt from a drug arrest

Rep. Grace Meng (D-New York) — 22-year-old Dreamer and Rhodes Scholar Jin Park

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Texas) — Rhonda Hart, the mother of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Kimberly Vaughn

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) — National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-California) — Erik Talkin, the head of a Santa Barbara County food bank that distributed food to 458 families of furloughed federal workers during the government shutdown

Rep. Katie Porter (D-California) — Helen Nguyen, wife of Michael Nguyen, a native Californian who has been detained in Vietnam for nearly seven months

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois) — Tom Mueller, an Illinois soybean farmer whose business has been negatively affected by the ongoing trade war with China

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) — Ana Maria Archila, one of two women who confronted former Sen. Jeff Flake in a Capitol elevator last year over his support for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Archila is also the co-executive director of an organization that promotes progressive politics.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) — Linda Clark, a Minnesota resident and Liberian immigrant facing deportation

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-New York) — Yeni Gonzalez Garcia, a Guatemalan immigrant who was separated from her three children at the Arizona border last year

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Florida) — Manny Oliver, father of Joaquin Oliver, a victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Georgia) — Jeff Binkley, father of Maura Binkley, a victim of the Tallahassee yoga studio shooting last year

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) — former Department of Interior official Joel Clement

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon) — student gun violence prevention advocate Alexandria Goddard

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) — DACA recipient and substitute teacher Devani Nallely Gonzalez Barboza

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colorado) — DACA recipient and kindergarten teacher Kennya Lilibeth Sanchez Chavez

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) — DACA recipient and Texas A&M University in College Station mechanical engineering student Carlos Hernandez

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Georgia) — DACA recipient and Offtharecord.com founder Samantha Ramirez Herrera

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) — DACA recipient and University of Texas at El Paso professor Senaida Navar

Rep. Lou Correa (D-California) — paralegal and former DACA recipient Marco Villada

Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-New York) — TPS recipient and LaGuardia Airport wheelchair attendant Gerald Michaud

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-New Mexico) — Awn Sian Mung, a former refugee from Myanmar and lead case manager at refugee support non-profit Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-California) — African asylum seeker and mental health service coordinator Akelo Zukuka

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-New York) — Yeni Gonzalez, a Guatemalan mother separated from her three children at the southern border for 45 days

Rep. Judy Chu (D-California) — addiction advocate and former opioid addict Ryan Hampton

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia) — Amer Al-Mudallal, an Environmental Protection Agency employee who was furloughed during the shutdown

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minnesota) — cattle farmer and agriculture advocate Katie Brenny

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Illinois) — Taylorville Fire Chief Mike Crews, who coordinated emergency notifications and disaster recovery when a tornado hit the town last year

Rep. Anthony Delgado (D-New York) — environmental advocate Michael Hickey

Rep. Val Demings (D-Florida) — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Ralph Velez, an essential federal employee who worked at Orlando International Airport without pay throughout the shutdown

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pennsylvania) — Justin Cangro, a 16-year old who lost his older brother Jared to a drug overdose in 2016

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Virginia) — Linda McCray, a Washington Air Route Traffic Control Center employee who was furloughed during the shutdown

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado) — Mary Majok, a Sudanese refugee whose 21-year-old son Potros was killed in March by gun violence

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) — sexual assault survivor advocate Amanda Thomashow, a former Michigan State University student who brought the first Title IX sexual harassment complaint against Larry Nassar in 2014

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-California) — DACA recipient and California State University, Sacramento adjunct professor Jesus Limon Guzman

This story will update as we get additional information.