PD: Man charged with over 170 counts of forgery after passing out fake money in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police said they arrested a man after he allegedly passed out counterfeit money at several businesses in the mall area on Friday.

Manchester Police Department said 38-year-old Brent Sanders, a homeless male, was arrested and charged after an investigation led them to the discovery of “counterfeit money making materials and pages of printed $5, $20 and $50 bills inside a hotel room Sanders was occupying.”

Sanders charges include 175 counts of first degree forgery, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of larceny in the sixth degree and more.

Sanders was held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on February 16.