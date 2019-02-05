PD: Two people taken to hospital following shooting in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Police are investigating two separate shootings that took place Tuesday night.

New Haven police said between 7 p.m. and 7: 30 p.m. they responded to two locations for reports of a person or persons shot.

"At the first location on Sherman Avenue, between Whalley Avenue and Goffe Street, first responders found a gunshot victim with a non-life threatening wound," police said in a release.

Police added, "Several minutes later, officers were dispatched to Shelton Avenue in the Newhallville neighborhood, between Argyle Street and Munson Street, for a report of multiple gunshot victims."

Police said they located two gunshot victims and one victim has non-life threatening injuries.

"One victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and is in critical condition," police said.

Police added, that a New Haven Police Officer "responding in a police cruiser to the initial reports of people shot was involved in a one car rollover motor vehicle accident in the area of English Drive near East Rock."

Police said the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

It is unknown if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.