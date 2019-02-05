× Six Flags New England to hold job fairs

AGAWAM — We may still be in winter, but the opening day of Six Flags New England is fast approaching!

The theme park announced Tuesday the dates of their job fairs where they plan to hire over 3,000 seasonal employees for the 2019 season.

The annual job fairs will be held on;

• Saturday, February 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sunday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Monday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (President’s Day)

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at sixflagsjobs.com prior to arrival.

The first 100 candidates that are offered and accept a position each day of the Job Fair will receive a FREE admission ticket to Six Flags New England (ticket will be valid during Spring Break – Saturday, April 6 through Sunday, April 21 only).

All hiring events will take place at the Human Resources building at 1756 Main Street, Agawam, MA 01001.

Team Member Benefits/Need to Know Information

• Positions starting at $12/hr. with flexible schedules, a fun atmosphere, free park admission for team members and their friends, and the opportunity to gain valuable customer service skills at the “Thrill Capital of New England;”

• With over 100 attractions and New England’s largest waterpark—Hurricane Harbor, there are a variety of positions to match every skill set.

• Interested applicants must be at least 16 years old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews, so dress to impress.

• Entertainment auditions will be available throughout the job fair as the park casts dancers, singers, performers and tech crew