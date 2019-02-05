Spring Fever! Temps around 60 for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Big picture:

If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy the spring fever out there yesterday, you get another opportunity today with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Then it’s back to winter reality! We are on the WEATHER WATCH for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for ice in northern CT.

Forecast discussion:

There is a chance for an early morning shower/sprinkle this morning. Otherwise, morning clouds and fog will break for sunshine as the mercury soars through the 50s to around 60! The record high temperature at Bradley Airport is 67 degrees, and although we may be close, it doesn’t look like we’ll be breaking that.

While Wednesday is dry during the day, there is a chance for a period of ice (freezing rain/sleet) inland at night. This could lead to slippery roads and some ice accumulation inland Wednesday night into Thursday morning (especially in the hills).

Showers will taper off midday on Thursday. This will provide a brief break in the action before another round of showers/rain on Friday with highs rising back into the 50s.

Hold on as the roller coaster ride continues. Temperatures will rapidly cool down after that. HIghs will return to the 30s this weekend. But at least it looks dry!

The next chance for snow is not until Monday – Tuesday of next week.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Chance of a passing morning shower/early fog. Then clearing, mild. Highs: 50s shore, 58-63 inland.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cooler. Lows: 26-32.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler, increasing clouds. High: Mid 40s. Chance for rain at night (period of ice inland).

THURSDAY: Icy spots inland in the morning. Otherwise, showers. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. High: 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 30s.

