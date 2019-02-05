× Weather Watch: Icing potential Wednesday night into Thursday morning

This taste of Spring will not last very long – we should see a much cooler day Wednesday with highs only in the upper 30s or low 40s setting up the potential of some minor icing Wednesday night as a system moves in from the west.

This will not be a significant ice event, but there could be some minor accumulation in the northwest and northeast hills just enough to make travel tricky for the AM Commute Thursday. Watch for slick spots out there during the overnight hours and into the morning.

This will transition to plain rain by sunrise, which will last until the late morning. All in all, about 1” of liquid is expected during this period.

We’ll dry things out for a brief time Thursday afternoon but then Friday looks damp although it won’t be raining all day, you can expect temperatures to be mild (in the 50s again!) with a great deal of moisture in the air and some showers throughout the day. Unfortunately, much colder weather arrives for the weekend, and temperatures are unlikely to reach 40 either day, although both look to be precipitation free.

A storm is possible early next week, but details are still unclear at this time.