A K-9 Campaign continues in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD – It has become a yearly initiative, the push to raise money to train and outfit police K-9 officers.

This year, the Hometown Foundation kicked off their campaign to support police dogs at Radio 104.1’s studio in Bloomfield.

Chris Sferruzzo, from the Hometown Foundation said, “One of the pillars of the Hometown Foundation is to support first responders and we launched this K-9 campaign four years ago.” Sferruzzo, whose main job is as an executive with Cheshire based Bozzuto’s Inc., added , “we want these dogs to be involved in the community, participate in the schools, and participate in PTSD awareness.”

Over the past four years of the program The Hometown Foundation has trained and placed ten K-9 officers in departments in Connecticut and across the country. At the radio station, Sgt. Hector Irizarry, from the Fairfield Police Department was standing proudly alongside his partner, Jake, a two year old German Shepard and now a full time officer who was funded by the Hometown Foundation. “Right now we’re in year one with Jake and looking ahead,” Irizarry said. “I just wish every department had the ability to have a K-9 unit because they are tremendous assets to the community.”

To find out more about ways to help their K-9 campaign click https://www.dreamride.org/events/police-k9-safety/