× After mobile phone store robbery in Hartford, police track car to Manchester

HARTFORD — Police in two communities are investigating after a car they believe was connected to a robbery Hartford was found in Manchester.

Hartford were called to an armed robbery at the MetroPCS store, 1297 Main St., at 3:34 PM Wednesday afternoon. Police said a single male suspect entered the store with a silver colored handgun and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier complied and gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money before he ran off on foot south on Main Street.

A short time later, Manchester Police found out a vehicle that was tracked to town after allegedly being involved in the Hartford robbery.

The vehicle, a blue Infiniti Q50, was believed to have been driven by the suspects to 51 Starkweather Drive in Manchester. Police surrounded the home and talked to the occupants. A K9 unit from Hartford searched the scene.

Hartford police said they were in charge of the investigation.