Bridgeport woman apparently fatally shot through window

BRIDGEPORT — Police in Connecticut's largest city say it appears a 37-year-old woman who died after being found with a gunshot wound on the second floor of a home was shot through the window.

Bridgeport Chief Armando Perez tells the Connecticut Post his "heart's broken" over the death of the woman, who was found at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday with at least one gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Family members identified her as Sujata Lee Edwards.

Capt. Brian Fitzgerald says detectives are still working to establish a motive and it's unclear whether the woman was the intended target.

There have been no arrests.

The death was the city's fourth homicide of the year.