Colchester mom has warning for parents about drug use at school

COLCHESTER – A Colchester mother has a warning for parents after her son was taken from school in an ambulance Tuesday.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of her son’s safety, said her son was found passed out in a bathroom at RHAM High School, high, and taken to Windham Hospital. She said her son told her he was smoking what he thought was marijuana. A toxicology report showed high levels of THC, likely laced with something else.

“It’s happening in the walls of his school,” she said. “I don’t want any other parent to feel the way I felt yesterday.”

The teenager’s experimentation with drugs began with a Juul, according to his mother, who searched his room and found an array of paraphernalia.

“You can watch it on the news, but until it happens to you personally, you can’t imagine the pain that somebody goes through,” she said.

Her hope is that this could prevent other parents from experiencing something similar.

“Parents have to open their eyes and look for the signs,” she said. “They’ve got to look for mood swings. They’ve got to look for irritability.”

The RHAM Superintendent’s office did not respond to numerous requests for comment.